Ohio surgery centers could be used to increase bed count

Genesis Surgery Center and Northpointe Surgical Suites could be used to increase bed counts in Muskingum County, Ohio, the Zanesville Times Recorder reports.

What you should know:

1. Zanesville, Ohio-based Genesis Hospital has proactively increased its bed count, converting spaces like its imaging center into patient care areas with additional beds.

2. The hospital also canceled elective procedures, which has freed up space and staff.

3. Currently, the hospital has no need for additional beds because the patient count is low. However, the Zanesville-based surgery centers are ready if the need arises.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.