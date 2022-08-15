Ohio physician convicted of unlawfully distributing 111K opioids

A pain management physician was convicted Aug. 12 of unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martins Ferry, Ohio-based clinic, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 15.

Thomas Romano, 72, owned a pain management clinic where patients allegedly traveled hundreds of miles for opioid prescriptions, according to court documents. Mr. Romano accepted cash-only payments — $750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions.

From January 2015 to June 2019, Mr. Romano prescribed more than 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients. His prescriptions exceeded recommended doses and were in "dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients," according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Romano was convicted of 24 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each charge.

A sentencing date has not been set.