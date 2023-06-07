Ohio man indicted for attempting to burn down medical office building

A grand jury has charged Columbus, Ohio, resident Izuchukwu Ogbuehi with two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of attempted aggravated arson for pouring gasoline on the floor of Mount Carmel St. Ann's medical office building in Westerville, Ohio, according to a June 5 report from CBS affiliate WBNS.

On May 25, police were called to the hospital after reports of a man attempting to set it on fire with a piece of paper, a lighter and a bottle of gasoline.

People were evacuated from St. Ann's and no patients, visitors or staff members were harmed. Police said they identified Mr. Ogbuehi using surveillance videos, the report said.

Police also found video of Mr. Ogbuehi purchasing gas at a gas station and pumping it into a plastic bottle.

Investigators said they believe Mr. Ogbuehi was involved in other arson reports from the same day at a local Kroger store and a McDonald's, the report said.