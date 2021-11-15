Ohio ASC performs postless hip arthroscopy 

Dana Lycans, MD, performed a postless hip arthroscopy at Three Gables Surgery Center in Proctorville, Ohio, The Herald-Dispatch said Nov. 13.

A postless hip arthroscopy is a minimally invasive technique that eliminates the need for a post by using a surgical table to create the pull traction on the leg required for surgery.

The procedure has less risk for nerve damage, decreased chance for muscle shutdown and more thorough visualization of the hip joint during surgery, according to Dr. Lycans.

The Three Gables Surgery Center is an ASC managed by St. Mary's Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network.