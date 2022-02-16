Ohio ASC, health system to pay $3M to settle improper Medicare claims allegations 

Three Ohio medical providers, including the New Albany (Ohio) Surgery Center, have agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle allegations they filed improper claims to Medicare and the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, local ABC affiliate WSYX reported Feb. 15.

The U.S. and the Ohio bureau reached three settlements Feb. 15 with New Albany-based Orthopedic & Neurological Consultants, New Albany Surgery Center and Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System.

According to WSYX, physician and part-owner of Orthopedic & Neurological Consultants, Robert Nowinski, MD, is accused of billing for certain shoulder surgeries that did not occur within the standard of care.

Dr. Nowinski allegedly routinely billed for the procedures using facilities at the New Albany Surgery Center, a joint venture between Orthopedic & Neurological Consultants and Mount Carmel Health System.