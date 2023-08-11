Ochsner physician arrested for allegedly filming staffers in bathroom

A resident physician at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, has been arrested following accusations that he hid a camera in the hospital's staff-only restroom to record staffers using the bathroom, according to an Aug. 3 report from nola.com.

Andrew Matthews, MD, was detained on 10 counts of video voyeurism, according to the report. Detectives have identified at least 10 individual victims in "dozens of videos" recorded inside of the hospital bathrooms. He is a second-year resident at Ochsner.

"We can confirm that a resident trainee has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully installing a recording device in an employee restroom at our Jefferson Highway campus. The individual has been terminated," Ochsner said in a statement to nola.com.

A hospital employee discovered the camera while using the restroom. No other recording devices have been found at this time, according to the health system.

Detectives expect the investigation to continue for several weeks.