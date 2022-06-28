NYU Langone Health ramps up expansion of outpatient services

New York City-based NYU Langone Health added four practices to its network to increase access to outpatient primary and specialty care.

The health system added three practices in Patchogue, N.Y., offering multispecialty and surgical care, according to a June 28 news release. NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates specializes in breast, colorectal, general and urologic surgery consultations. Perlmutter Cancer Center Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone offers radiation oncology consultations. NYU Langone Medical Associates provides family medicine care for patients 16 and older, and gastroenterology, podiatry and urology services.

The health system expanded its reach in New York City as well with the opening of NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates. The practice provides bariatric and orthopedic surgery consultations, gastroenterology and endoscopy services, on-site diagnostic imaging and physical therapy, according to the release.