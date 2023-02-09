ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

NYC Health + Hospitals launches initiative to improve physician diversity

Hayley DeSilva -  

New York City- based NYC Health + Hospitals has launched a new endeavor to encourage underrepresented groups to join the system's workforce. 

The Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians is funded by $500,000 in philanthropic funds, NYC Health + Hospitals said on their website Feb. 8. 

The MOSAIC program puts medical students from underrepresented backgrounds in clinical rotations at NYC Health + Hospitals facilities. 

The initiative will fund 10 awardees in its first year and plans to have 30 scholars in the coming years through its Visiting Scholars Program.

