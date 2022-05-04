NY pain management physician pleads guilty to tax fraud

Queensbury, N.Y., pain management physician Ehab Kodsi, MD, PhD, pleaded guilty to underreporting his income on his tax returns, ABC affiliate News10 reported May 4.

Dr. Kodsi, 56, is the owner of a pain management clinic and a partner in a real estate company that owns the office building that houses the clinic, the report said. He admitted that from 2015 to 2018, he failed to report $822,069 in income and failed to pay $245,212 in taxes.

He allegedly didn't report income from reimbursements for services his clinic provided, deducted personal expenses as business expenses, deducted the same business expense multiple times, and overstated vehicle-related business expenses, the report said.

Dr. Kodsi faces up to three years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, though he may be given a lighter sentence. He has agreed to pay $245,212 in restitution to the IRS, the report said.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 8.