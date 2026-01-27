NVIDIA, Oath Surgical partner to develop AI-native ASCs

San Francisco-based Oath Surgical has announced a new partnership with NVIDIA to support OathOS, a multimodal, ambient clinical intelligence system designed to power AI-driven surgical workflows.

According to a Jan. 27, news release shared with Becker’s, NVIDIA will collaborate with Oath to bring its spatial AI infrastructure into Oath’s AI-native surgical centers. OathOS uses real-time surgical video and audio analysis to automate workflows and reduce administrative burden across the care continuum, according to the release. It also connects scheduling, billing, documentation and patient engagement into a single longitudinal system.

Oath Surgical operates three outpatient surgical centers in Portland, Ore., and partners with more than 175 surgeons and 20 affiliated ambulatory surgery centers nationwide. The company said the partnership with NVIDIA will initially focus on perioperative data integration and later expand to support longitudinal modeling of outcomes, performance and facility operations.

Oath Surgical is backed by $35 million in funding from FPV Ventures, McKesson Ventures and other healthcare investors.