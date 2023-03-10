Nurse practitioners working independently in EDs increase costs, hospitalizations: Study

Nurse practitioners delivering emergency care without physician supervision at the Veterans Health Administration increase patient stay time by 11 percent and raise preventable hospitalizations by 20 percent, according to a March 10 report from the American Medical Association based on data from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The study shows that NPs increase the cost of emergency care by $66 per patient. Increasing the number of NPs on duty also increases healthcare spending by $238 per case, not including paying NP salaries.

Assigning 25 percent of emergency cases to NPs costs $74 million annually for the Veterans Health Administration, according to the study.