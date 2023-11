The number of licensed nurse practitioners in the U.S. climbed from 355,000 in 2022 to 385,000 in 2023, an increase of 8.5%, according to a Nov. 13 news release from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the role of nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing job in the country, and the profession is projected to grow 45% by 2032.