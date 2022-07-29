Nurse practitioner vs. CRNA compensation changes over the last 6 years

Nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists are among the top-recruited specialists in healthcare today.
Here's how their average pay compares over the last six years, according to Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives." The report includes base salary and does not account for bonuses or benefits.
|
Nurse practitioner pay
|
CRNA pay
|
2021-22
|
$138,000
|
$211,000
|
2020-21
|
$140,000
|
$222,000
|
2019-20
|
$125,000
|
$215,000
|
2018-19
|
$124,000
|
$197,000
|
2017-18
|
$129,000
|
$194,000
|
2016-17
|
$123,000
|
$202,000