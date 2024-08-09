ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Nurse practitioner burnout, depression in 2024: 10 things to know

Claire Wallace -  

Seven in 10 nurse practitioners report feeling burned out or depressed in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Nurse Practitioner Burnout & Depression Report," published Aug. 9. 

Here are nine additional things to know about NP burnout and depression rates: 

1. About 28% of NPs report feeling both depressed and burnt out in 2024. 

2. Job stress is the leading culprit behind depression and burnout, with nearly 100% of NPs saying job stress leads to some of (20%), most of (60%) or all of (20%) their burnout. 

3. On a scale of one to five, a plurality of NPs, 39%, believe their burnout severity is at a three. 

4. Seven in 10 NPs have felt burnt out for at least a year. 

5. The majority of NPs, 58%, believe that the top burnout factor is too many bureaucratic tasks. 

6. The majority of NP,s 67%, believe that burnout is impacting their personal relationships. 

7. Over half of NPs, 54%, believe that their employers do not recognize burnout problems. 

8. Half of NPs believe that increased compensation would help to improve burnout. 

9. Of NPs who report feeling depressed, 58% are facing colloquial depression, while an additional 32% are facing clinical depression. 



