Nurse pay vs. number employed

With staffing in all areas of medicine shrinking, healthcare organizations have made several efforts to support hiring and retention of registered nurses. 

But pay for registered nurses, along with the number of nurses employed, varies widely depending where they work.

Here is a comparison of nurses' pay by state alongside the number of nurses in each state. The data was obtained from the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey

State

Employment

Annual mean wage

California

  324,400

  $124,000

Hawaii

  11,110

  $106,530

Oregon

  37,780

  $98,630

District of Columbia

  11,540

  $98,540

Alaska

    6,060

  $97,230

Massachusetts

  88,270

  $96,630

Washington

  62,470

  $95,350

New York

  188,300

  $93,320

New Jersey

  77,980

  $89,690

Nevada

  24,590

  $88,800

Connecticut

  34,320

  $88,530

Rhode Island

  10,860

  $85,270

Minnesota

  69,000

  $84,030

Maryland

  51,550

  $82,660

Arizona

  57,260

  $81,600

Colorado

  51,680

  $80,670

Texas

  217,630

  $79,120

New Hampshire

  12,890

  $78,270

Illinois

  129,260

  $78,260

Delaware

  11,760

  $77,760

New Mexico

  17,030

  $77,590

Wisconsin

  62,860

  $76,850

Virginia

  66,980

  $76,680

Pennsylvania

  149,270

  $76,000

Michigan

  102,480

  $75,930

Georgia

  78,290

  $75,380

Vermont

    7,210

  $75,160

Idaho

  14,400

  $73,640

Maine

  14,380

  $73,630

Montana

    9,640

  $73,610

Wyoming

    4,890

  $73,130

Utah

  23,760

  $72,790

Florida

  187,920

  $72,000

Ohio

  129,270

  $71,640

North Carolina

  104,810

  $71,200

North Dakota

  11,810

  $71,200

Louisiana

  42,870

  $70,380

Nebraska

  20,660

  $69,850

South Carolina

  46,160

  $69,580

Indiana

  66,800

  $68,890

Oklahoma

  31,510

  $68,180

Missouri

  69,240

  $67,790

West Virginia

  19,800

  $67,640

Kentucky

  43,540

  $67,260

Tennessee

  62,250

  $66,680

Kansas

  28,980

  $66,560

Arkansas

  26,320

  $65,810

Iowa

  32,650

  $64,990

Mississippi

  29,140

  $63,130

Alabama

  49,780

  $61,920

South Dakota

  14,140

  $60,540

