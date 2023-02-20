Nurse pay vs. number employed

With staffing in all areas of medicine shrinking, healthcare organizations have made several efforts to support hiring and retention of registered nurses.
But pay for registered nurses, along with the number of nurses employed, varies widely depending where they work.
Here is a comparison of nurses' pay by state alongside the number of nurses in each state. The data was obtained from the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
|
State
|
Employment
|
Annual mean wage
|
California
|
324,400
|
$124,000
|
Hawaii
|
11,110
|
$106,530
|
Oregon
|
37,780
|
$98,630
|
District of Columbia
|
11,540
|
$98,540
|
Alaska
|
6,060
|
$97,230
|
Massachusetts
|
88,270
|
$96,630
|
Washington
|
62,470
|
$95,350
|
New York
|
188,300
|
$93,320
|
New Jersey
|
77,980
|
$89,690
|
Nevada
|
24,590
|
$88,800
|
Connecticut
|
34,320
|
$88,530
|
Rhode Island
|
10,860
|
$85,270
|
Minnesota
|
69,000
|
$84,030
|
Maryland
|
51,550
|
$82,660
|
Arizona
|
57,260
|
$81,600
|
Colorado
|
51,680
|
$80,670
|
Texas
|
217,630
|
$79,120
|
New Hampshire
|
12,890
|
$78,270
|
Illinois
|
129,260
|
$78,260
|
Delaware
|
11,760
|
$77,760
|
New Mexico
|
17,030
|
$77,590
|
Wisconsin
|
62,860
|
$76,850
|
Virginia
|
66,980
|
$76,680
|
Pennsylvania
|
149,270
|
$76,000
|
Michigan
|
102,480
|
$75,930
|
Georgia
|
78,290
|
$75,380
|
Vermont
|
7,210
|
$75,160
|
Idaho
|
14,400
|
$73,640
|
Maine
|
14,380
|
$73,630
|
Montana
|
9,640
|
$73,610
|
Wyoming
|
4,890
|
$73,130
|
Utah
|
23,760
|
$72,790
|
Florida
|
187,920
|
$72,000
|
Ohio
|
129,270
|
$71,640
|
North Carolina
|
104,810
|
$71,200
|
North Dakota
|
11,810
|
$71,200
|
Louisiana
|
42,870
|
$70,380
|
Nebraska
|
20,660
|
$69,850
|
South Carolina
|
46,160
|
$69,580
|
Indiana
|
66,800
|
$68,890
|
Oklahoma
|
31,510
|
$68,180
|
Missouri
|
69,240
|
$67,790
|
West Virginia
|
19,800
|
$67,640
|
Kentucky
|
43,540
|
$67,260
|
Tennessee
|
62,250
|
$66,680
|
Kansas
|
28,980
|
$66,560
|
Arkansas
|
26,320
|
$65,810
|
Iowa
|
32,650
|
$64,990
|
Mississippi
|
29,140
|
$63,130
|
Alabama
|
49,780
|
$61,920
|
South Dakota
|
14,140
|
$60,540