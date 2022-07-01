Nurse pay jumps nearly 5%

Registered nurse pay jumped 4.81 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Management and Staff Compensation" report.
The report compiles data from more than 142,660 management and staff positions from more than 3,400 organizations across the U.S.
Here's three more stats on nurse compensation.
- Licensed practice nurse pay jumped 6.67 percent from 2020 to 2021.
- Triage nurse pay jumped 6.31 percent.
- Among practice leaders who responded to the survey, the average cost-of-living increase reported was 5 percent, with some clinical positions receiving 15 to 20 percent in regions with heavily competitive markets.