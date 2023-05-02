Nurse job satisfaction levels lower than height of pandemic, survey says

Dallas-based AMN Healthcare has released its 2023 Healthcare Survey of Registered Nurses, which found that nurses are now less satisfied with their jobs than in 2021.

The survey polled over 800,000 nurses across the U.S. and received more than 18,000 responses.

Job satisfaction for nurses dropped to 71 percent in the 2023 survey. It has remained between 80 percent to 85 percent for the past decade.

Likelihood of recommending joining the nursing field has also dropped since 2021 by 14 percentage points.

The survey also found that younger nurses were more likely to be dissatisfied with their career and less likely to recommend joining nursing as opposed to older nurses.

Additionally, 30 percent of nurses said they planned to leave the profession, up 7 percentage points from 2021. Eighteen percent said they planned to retire.