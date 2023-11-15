ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Nurse earnings by subspecialty

Claire Wallace -  

Salaried nurses earn an average of $139,000 annually, while hourly nurses earn an average of $154,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "APRN Compensation Report," published Nov. 14. 

The report surveyed 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses between April 17 and July 10.

Compensation varied by nurse subspecialty. This year, certified registered nurse anesthesiologists and clinical nurse specialists saw a 5% and 7% salary increase, respectively — more than any other nursing subspecialties. 

Total and base compensation for four nurse subspecialties: 

Nurse practitioners

Base: $111,000

Total: $121,000

Clinical nurse specialists

Base: $115,000

Total: $122,000

Certified registered nurse anesthesiologists 

Base: $207,000

Total: $235,000

Nurse management 

Base: $114,000

Total: $122,000

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast