Nurse earnings by subspecialty

Salaried nurses earn an average of $139,000 annually, while hourly nurses earn an average of $154,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "APRN Compensation Report," published Nov. 14.

The report surveyed 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses between April 17 and July 10.

Compensation varied by nurse subspecialty. This year, certified registered nurse anesthesiologists and clinical nurse specialists saw a 5% and 7% salary increase, respectively — more than any other nursing subspecialties.

Total and base compensation for four nurse subspecialties:

Nurse practitioners

Base: $111,000

Total: $121,000

Clinical nurse specialists

Base: $115,000

Total: $122,000

Certified registered nurse anesthesiologists

Base: $207,000

Total: $235,000

Nurse management

Base: $114,000

Total: $122,000