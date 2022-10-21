Nurse compensation by practice setting

Registered nurses earn the highest annual salary when working for the government, according to the most recent compensation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average registered nurse salary across all settings is $77,600 a year, but salaries fluctuate based on duties and practice settings.

Average yearly compensation by practice setting:

1. Government: $85,970

2. Hospitals (state, local and private): $78,070

3. Ambulatory healthcare services: $76,700

4. Nursing and residential care facilities: $72,420

5. Education (state, local and private): $61,780