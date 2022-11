The rate of wrong site, side, patient, procedure and implant events at ASCs reached 0.030 procedures per every 1,000 surgeries in the second quarter of 2022, up from 0.023 in the first quarter.

The data, collected by the ASC Quality Collaboration, studied 2,162,420 patient procedures across 1,829 ASCs in the first and second quarters of 2022.

The rate of wrong-site procedures sat at 0.028 in the third quarter of 2021 and 0.024 in the fourth quarter of 2021.