Number of active residents in 15 physician specialities

Internal medicine has the highest number of active physician residents in 2022 who graduated from medical schools in the U.S. and Canada, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Number of active residents by specialty:
Anesthesiology: 4,612
Dermatology: 1,309
Emergency medicine: 5,804
Family medicine: 5,691
Internal medicine: 13,114
Neurological surgery: 1,393
Neurology: 1,743
OB-GYN: 4,409
Ophthalmology: 1,298
Orthopedic surgery: 3,684
Pediatrics: 5,747
Psychiatry: 4,515
Radiology (diagnostic): 3,116
General surgery: 7,196
Urology: 1,619