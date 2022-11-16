Number of active residents in 15 physician specialities

Internal medicine has the highest number of active physician residents in 2022 who graduated from medical schools in the U.S. and Canada, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Number of active residents by specialty:

Anesthesiology: 4,612

Dermatology: 1,309

Emergency medicine: 5,804

Family medicine: 5,691

Internal medicine: 13,114

Neurological surgery: 1,393

Neurology: 1,743

OB-GYN: 4,409

Ophthalmology: 1,298

Orthopedic surgery: 3,684

Pediatrics: 5,747

Psychiatry: 4,515

Radiology (diagnostic): 3,116

General surgery: 7,196

Urology: 1,619