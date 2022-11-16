Number of active residents in 15 physician specialities

Claire Wallace -  

Internal medicine has the highest number of active physician residents in 2022 who graduated from medical schools in the U.S. and Canada, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. 

Number of active residents by specialty: 

Anesthesiology: 4,612

Dermatology: 1,309 

Emergency medicine: 5,804 

Family medicine: 5,691 

Internal medicine: 13,114 

Neurological surgery: 1,393 

Neurology: 1,743 

OB-GYN: 4,409 

Ophthalmology: 1,298 

Orthopedic surgery: 3,684 

Pediatrics: 5,747 

Psychiatry: 4,515

Radiology (diagnostic): 3,116 

General surgery: 7,196

Urology: 1,619

