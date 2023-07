Number of active nurse practitioners vs. physician assistants by state

Florida has the most active nurse practitioners, while California has the most active physician assistants, according to May data from KFF.

Here is the number of active nurse practitioners and physician assistants in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

Nurse practitioners: 4,776

Physician assistants: 690

Alaska

Nurse practitioners: 728

Physician assistants: 459

Arizona

Nurse practitioners: 3,689

Physician assistants: 2,812

Arkansas

Nurse practitioners: 3,449

Physician assistants: 459

California

Nurse practitioners: 26,549

Physician assistants: 11,901

Colorado

Nurse practitioners: 4,902

Physician assistants: 3,390

Connecticut

Nurse practitioners: 4,894

Physician assistants: 2,634

Delaware

Nurse practitioners: 744

Physician assistants: 270

District of Columbia

Nurse practitioners: 677

Physician assistants: 617

Florida

Nurse practitioners: 32,033

Physician assistants: 9,391

Georgia

Nurse practitioners: 10,463

Physician assistants: 3,414

Hawaii

Nurse practitioners: 360

Physician assistants: 145

Idaho

Nurse practitioners: 1,420

Physician assistants: 888

Illinois

Nurse practitioners: 9,105

Physician assistants: 4,118

Indiana

Nurse practitioners: 3,192

Physician assistants: 1,539

Iowa

Nurse practitioners: 3,103

Physician assistants: 1,219

Kansas

Nurse practitioners: 2,123

Physician assistants: 715

Kentucky

Nurse practitioners: 5,778

Physician assistants: 1,377

Louisiana

Nurse practitioners: 2,117

Physician assistants: 1,159

Maine

Nurse practitioners: 1,795

Physician assistants: 715

Maryland

Nurse practitioners: 6,650

Physician assistants: 3,241

Massachusetts

Nurse practitioners: 10,189

Physician assistants: 4,180

Michigan

Nurse practitioners: 9,269

Physician assistants: 6,035

Minnesota

Nurse practitioners: 5,258

Physician assistants: 3,069

Mississippi

Nurse practitioners: 4,133

Physician assistants: 119

Missouri

Nurse practitioners: 7,276

Physician assistants: 1,207

Montana

Nurse practitioners: 1,092

Physician assistants: 285

Nebraska

Nurse practitioners: 2,172

Physician assistants: 1,278

Nevada

Nurse practitioners: 2,169

Physician assistants: 891

New Hampshire

Nurse practitioners: 1,246

Physician assistants: 954

New Jersey

Nurse practitioners: 9,600

Physician assistants: 3,443

New Mexico

Nurse practitioners: 1,936

Physician assistants: 646

New York

Nurse practitioners: 10,981

Physician assistants: 8,370

North Carolina

Nurse practitioners: 4,582

Physician assistants: 6,358

North Dakota

Nurse practitioners: 634

Physician assistants: 218

Ohio

Nurse practitioners: 12,883

Physician assistants: 3,904

Oklahoma

Nurse practitioners: 2,662

Physician assistants: 1,724

Oregon

Nurse practitioners: 2,219

Physician assistants: 2,042

Pennsylvania

Nurse practitioners: 7,875

Physician assistants: 5,544

Rhode Island

Nurse practitioners: 1,333

Physician assistants: 658

South Carolina

Nurse practitioners: 1,836

Physician assistants: 853

South Dakota

Nurse practitioners: 1,023

Physician assistants: 513

Tennessee

Nurse practitioners: 11,624

Physician assistants: 2,405

Texas

Nurse practitioners: 21,859

Physician assistants: 9,511

Utah

Nurse practitioners: 1,264

Physician assistants: 747

Vermont

Nurse practitioners: 733

Physician assistants: 320

Virginia

Nurse practitioners: 8,972

Physician assistants: 3,325

Washington

Nurse practitioners: 2,956

Physician assistants: 1,959

West Virginia

Nurse practitioners: 2,113

Physician assistants: 509

Wisconsin

Nurse practitioners: 2,840

Physician assistants: 1,743

Wyoming

Nurse practitioners: 264

Physician assistants: 125