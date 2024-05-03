NP pay vs. average household income by state

Nurse practitioners make an average of $161,540 in California, the highest-earning state, compared to the state's average household income of $131,504.
Here is how the average annual salary for NPs compares to the average household income in each state, using new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census:
|
State
|
Average annual mean wage
|
Average household income
|
Alabama
|
$110,020
|
$82,956
|
Alaska
|
$126,170
|
$109,524
|
Arizona
|
$132,560
|
$101,316
|
Arkansas
|
$113,410
|
$76,853
|
California
|
$161,540
|
$131,504
|
Colorado
|
$121,990
|
$119,039
|
Connecticut
|
$136,980
|
$128,160
|
Delaware
|
$131,110
|
$105,438
|
Florida
|
$119,710
|
$99,349
|
Georgia
|
$121,150
|
$99,863
|
Hawaii
|
$132,610
|
$120,969
|
Idaho
|
$124,550
|
$94,503
|
Illinois
|
$126,900
|
$106,728
|
Indiana
|
$123,320
|
$88,805
|
Iowa
|
$130,820
|
$92,695
|
Kansas
|
$119,270
|
$93,221
|
Kentucky
|
$110,370
|
$82,614
|
Louisiana
|
$118,670
|
$79,175
|
Maine
|
$122,940
|
$93,555
|
Maryland
|
$127,990
|
$125,876
|
Massachusetts
|
$144,010
|
$133,823
|
Michigan
|
$120,680
|
$91,856
|
Minnesota
|
$135,010
|
$109,737
|
Mississippi
|
$117,490
|
$72,624
|
Missouri
|
$116,680
|
$88,586
|
Montana
|
$124,640
|
$90,874
|
Nebraska
|
$121,680
|
$94,599
|
Nevada
|
$148,670
|
$98,422
|
New Hampshire
|
$130,740
|
$119,452
|
New Jersey
|
$145,030
|
$134,191
|
New Mexico
|
$136,770
|
$82,382
|
New York
|
$142,830
|
$119,130
|
North Carolina
|
$121,590
|
$94,353
|
North Dakota
|
$127,760
|
$97,699
|
Ohio
|
$122,870
|
$90,109
|
Oklahoma
|
$124,330
|
$82,741
|
Oregon
|
$144,950
|
$102,923
|
Pennsylvania
|
$127,450
|
$100,015
|
Rhode Island
|
$133,460
|
$108,023
|
South Carolina
|
$116,940
|
$88,704
|
South Dakota
|
$120,980
|
$90,806
|
Tennessee
|
$103,720
|
$89,799
|
Texas
|
$130,010
|
$101,738
|
Utah
|
$127,820
|
$114,044
|
Vermont
|
$126,100
|
$97,261
|
Virginia
|
$120,870
|
$119,058
|
Washington
|
$145,400
|
$125,847
|
West Virginia
|
$113,450
|
$75,265
|
Wisconsin
|
$128,330
|
94085
|
Wyoming
|
$123,560
|
$90,018