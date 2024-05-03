ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

NP pay vs. average household income by state

Ariana Portalatin -  

Nurse practitioners make an average of $161,540 in California, the highest-earning state, compared to the state's average household income of $131,504.

Here is how the average annual salary for NPs compares to the average household income in each state, using new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census:

State

Average annual mean wage

Average household income

Alabama

$110,020

$82,956

Alaska

$126,170

$109,524

Arizona

$132,560

$101,316

Arkansas

$113,410

$76,853

California

$161,540

$131,504

Colorado

$121,990

$119,039

Connecticut

$136,980

$128,160

Delaware

$131,110

$105,438

Florida

$119,710

$99,349

Georgia

$121,150

$99,863

Hawaii

$132,610

$120,969

Idaho

$124,550

$94,503

Illinois

$126,900

$106,728

Indiana

$123,320

$88,805

Iowa

$130,820

$92,695

Kansas

$119,270

$93,221

Kentucky

$110,370

$82,614

Louisiana

$118,670

$79,175

Maine

$122,940

$93,555

Maryland

$127,990

$125,876

Massachusetts

$144,010

$133,823

Michigan

$120,680

$91,856

Minnesota

$135,010

$109,737

Mississippi

$117,490

$72,624

Missouri

$116,680

$88,586

Montana

$124,640

$90,874

Nebraska

$121,680

$94,599

Nevada

$148,670

$98,422

New Hampshire

$130,740

$119,452

New Jersey

$145,030

$134,191

New Mexico

$136,770

$82,382

New York

$142,830

$119,130

North Carolina

$121,590

$94,353

North Dakota

$127,760

$97,699

Ohio

$122,870

$90,109

Oklahoma

$124,330

$82,741

Oregon

$144,950

$102,923

Pennsylvania

$127,450

$100,015

Rhode Island

$133,460

$108,023

South Carolina

$116,940

$88,704

South Dakota

$120,980

$90,806

Tennessee

$103,720

$89,799

Texas

$130,010

$101,738

Utah

$127,820

$114,044

Vermont

$126,100

$97,261

Virginia

$120,870

$119,058

Washington

$145,400

$125,847

West Virginia

$113,450

$75,265

Wisconsin

$128,330

94085

Wyoming

$123,560

$90,018

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast