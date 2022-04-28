No link between physician burnout, care outcomes & 6 more study findings

A study using physician surveys and Medicare claims data found no clear link between physician burnout and patient outcomes.

The findings, published in Health Affairs, linked survey data from 1,604 family physicians to claims from more than 32,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

Here are six more study findings Becker's has reported in the last two weeks:

1. Artificial intelligence software that can predict a patient's length of stay is too ad-hoc and is in need of a unified common framework, according to a study published in PLOS Digital Health.

2. A study published in Health Affairs suggests taxing as a tool for policymakers to address high healthcare prices. The study said that while traditional price caps provide an incentive for providers to cut costs, there is a danger that if prices are set too low, the quality of healthcare services could decline or cause safety-net providers to close.

3. Five conditions comprise half of healthcare costs, according to a Health Action Council and UnitedHealthcare study.

4. Older Americans are experiencing racial and ethnic discrimination that is taking a toll on their health, according to an analysis released by the Commonwealth Fund.

5. A study of almost 15,000 workers reveals that women are under far more emotional strain than men, dealing with stress and frustration at higher levels, Phys.org reported.

6. Whilehealthcare CEOs say that patient-centered care is important, their action may be lagging, according to the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study.