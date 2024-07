Newsweek has opened a survey for its fifth-annual "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" ranking for 2025.

In collaboration with market insights company Statista, Newsweek ranks the nation's more than 6,000 Medicare-certified ASCs based on the recommendations of medical professionals and analysis of facility performance data, according to the Newsweek website. Last year's list ranked 550 centers, up from 400 in 2021.

The survey is available until Aug. 2, and can be found here.