Newly opened ASC plans to serve over 15,000 patients by 2026

Lowell General Hospital and Shields Health Care have opened a new ASC in Chelmsford, Mass., called the Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley, with a goal of serving over 15,000 patients by 2026.

The 14,700-square-feet surgery center is newly renovated and has four operating rooms. It also has a preoperative space and a post-anesthesia care unit, according to a March 1 news release shared with Becker's.

Orthopedic surgeries, total joints and spine procedures are expected to be the majority of the caseload, the news release stated. Other specialties such as gynecology and plastic surgery will be added in the future.

Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital and Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care partnered with community-based specialty physicians from Orthopedic Surgical Associates, New England Foot and Ankle, Merrimack Valley Podiatry, Merrimack Valley Orthopedics and New England Neurological Associates to create the ASC.