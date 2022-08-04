New York state to provide $1.3B to bolster healthcare employee retention, bonuses

New York state has provided new economic assistance to aid healthcare industries hit by staffing shortages, according to an Aug. 3 report from NBC affiliate WGRZ.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1.3 billion grant funded by state Medicaid funds that will be used to bolster employment.

Right now, there are nearly 9,300 open nursing jobs in New York state that hospitals and ASCs are struggling to fill.

The $1.3 billion grant is intended for employers to offer retention and recruitment bonuses, and eligible employees will receive between $500 and $3,000.