New York physician convicted in $24 million fraud scheme 

Queens, N.Y., physician, Alexander Baldonado, MD, was found guilty of a scheme that resulted in more than $24 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for medically unnecessary lab tests and orthotic braces.

Dr. Baldonado received illegal cash kickbacks in exchange for approving tests and braces, including at COVID-19 testing events where he ordered cancer genetic tests for patients he never examined or treated, according to a Feb. 11 news release from the Justice Department.

He also fraudulently billed Medicare for office visits that never occurred, with some patients testifying they had never met or spoken to him. Undercover video evidence showed him accepting large sums of cash for signing prescriptions for unneeded medical equipment.

Convicted on 10 counts of healthcare fraud, kickback solicitation and conspiracy, Dr. Baldonado faces sentencing on June 26 and could receive up to 10 years in prison for each fraud-related charge.





