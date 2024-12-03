New York physician charged with kickbacks in $1M fraud scheme

A Mattituck, N.Y.-based physician was charged for allegedly receiving kickbacks in exchange for medically unnecessary brain scans.

From around June 2013 to December 2019, internist Vishnudat Seodat, MD, allegedly conspired with others to order hundreds of medically unnecessary transcranial doppler scans in exchange for kickbacks, the Justice Department said in a Dec. 2 news release.

Dr. Seodat and his co-conspirators also allegedly used false diagnoses to order the unnecessary brain scans, and Dr. Seodat paid cash kickbacks of approximately $100 per test.

The scheme resulted in $1 million in fraudulent bills to Medicare and private insurance companies.