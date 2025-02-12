New York nurse practitioner sentenced for $11M disability loan fraud scheme

A nurse practitioner has been sentenced to five years in prison after stealing the identities of 12 physicians and orchestrating an $11.2 million disability loan fraud scheme.

According to a Feb. 5 Department of Justice report, Catherine Seemer, NP, misled 125 student loan borrowers into believing they qualified for various forms of student loan relief and charged them fees to facilitate their loan discharge process between June 2017 and March 2022.

Ms. Seemer then used the personal identifying information of the borrowers to submit fraudulent applications for student loan discharge under the pretense of nonexistent permanent physical and mental disabilities. She used the stolen identities, medical license numbers and forged signatures of more than 12 physicians to falsify medical diagnoses and disability certifications.