New York medical transport company owners convicted in $2.1M Medicaid fraud

The owners of DYD Universe, a Monroe, N.Y.-based, Medicaid-enrolled transportation company, pleaded guilty to defrauding the program of over $2.1 million through illegal kickbacks.

The defendants — 64-year-old Damir Yuldashev, his son, Daler Yuldashev, and Daler's mother, Nigina Iskandarova, all of Monroe — admitted that from April 2018 to March 2023, they knowingly submitted $2.1 million in false claims for services not provided and toll charges that were never incurred, according to an Oct. 22 news release from the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The owners also acknowledged paying illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients in exchange for their confidential Medicaid identification to facilitate the scheme. Mr. Yuldashev will be sentenced to two to six years in prison and, along with his son, must repay over $2.1 million to Medicaid. Daler Yuldashev and Ms. Iskandarova will receive probation, and all three defendants will be permanently banned from participating in government-funded healthcare programs.