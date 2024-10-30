New York man pleads guilty to healthcare fraud: 5 things to know

Scott Newcombe, a 40-year-old man from Plattsburgh, N.Y., pleaded guilty to committing healthcare fraud.

Here are five other things to know about the case, according to an Oct. 29 Justice Department release:

1. Mr. Newcombe admitted that between April 2020 and April 2023, he worked as the office manager and healthcare claims biller for two physician practices in Plattsburgh through a company he created called SJ Healthcare Management Services.

2. SJHMS charged a fixed monthly fee for Mr. Newcombe to perform various management, administrative and billing services for the practices.

3. He admitted to falsely submitting claims to both public and private payers through SJHMS for services that were sometimes never performed or provided at lower reimbursement rates than the amounts billed.

4. Mr. Newcombe also admitted to submitting claims for procedures he fraudulently claimed were performed on him by another provider, though they were never performed.

5. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 28.