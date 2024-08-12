New York City ASC faces dark web leak following patient data breach

Stolen data from New York City-based ASC Gramercy Surgery Center has been leaked on the dark web following a patient data breach, according to an Aug. 10 report from DataBreaches.net.

The ASC became aware of the data breach on June 18, and by June 28, determined that certain documents were copied from or viewed on Gramercy's system between June 14 and June 17 as part of the incident.

Leaked information included patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license or state identification card numbers, medical record numbers, treatment information and health insurance information.

Around July 15, digital hacking group the Everest Team added the Gramercy ASC to its leak site, claiming to have acquired more than 460 gigabytes of patient files.

The hacker group only offered images of two old files as proof of claims, according to the report.