New York ASC partners with cancer care provider

Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City partnered with Vantage Health, a cancer care provider.

The partnership aims to lower costs and improve quality for cancer care.

"Although we service around 10 surgical specialties across our facilities, cancer care has a special place in my heart as I have lost several family members to cancer, including my mother, who founded Gramercy Surgery Center," said Austin Cheng, CEO of Gramercy Surgery Center. "This formal partnership represents our continued commitment to delivering high quality, comprehensive cancer care safely and in an outpatient setting at more affordable prices for New Yorkers."

Earlier this year, Gramercy was recognized as one of the best ASCs in the U.S. by Newsweek. The ASC has two locations and offers gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management and urology in addition to cancer surgery.