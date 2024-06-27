New York ASC hit with data breach

The Mount Kisco (N.Y.) Surgery Center was hit with a data breach affecting current and former employees and patients.

On Nov. 3, the ASC detected unusual activity in an employee's email account, according to a June 26 press release.

The ASC took steps to secure the account and engaged a digital forensics team to conduct an investigation that determined certain files stored within email accounts were accessed between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

Potentially affected information includes individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, medical information, including diagnosis information, treatment information, and prescription information, and health insurance information, including claim information and health insurance ID numbers and financial account information.