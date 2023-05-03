New U of Miami Health System medical office building to create 450 jobs

The University of Miami Health System is developing a 363,000-square-foot medical office building that plans to hire 450 physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff, according to a May 2 report from Miami Today News.

UHealth broke ground on the new center in September and is powered by the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami.

The seven-story building will sit on 10 acres and is expected to be complete in 2025.

It will offer several specialities, including ophthalmology, gastroenterology, radiology, oncology and orthopedics. It will also offer UHealth's flagship women's services.

The facility will house over 110 exam rooms, 10 operating rooms and 33 cancer treatment rooms, according to the report.