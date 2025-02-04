New Mexico weighs medical malpractice legislation: 3 things to know

State senators have introduced a bill to reform New Mexico's medical malpractice system.

Here are three things to know about the bill and medical malpractice in New Mexico:

1. The bill, introduced Jan. 28 by a bipartisan group of legislators, would cap attorney's fees in medical malpractice lawsuits, end lump-sum payouts from the patient compensation fund and send 75% of any punitive damages awarded in malpractice cases to a new public fund designed to improve patient safety.

2. The prospective legislation was drafted by nonpartisan think tank Think New Mexico, which published a report in 2024, according to the Los Alamos Daily Post. The report identified the state's malpractice laws as a major cause of physicians retiring early or leaving the state.

3. According to the Daily Post, medical malpractice insurance premiums in New Mexico are twice as high as those in other states in the region.