New Mexico PA surrenders 2nd state license following sexual misconduct allegations

A Roswell, N.M.-based physician assistant has surrendered his Iowa license following numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Sept. 5.

The Iowa Board of Physician Assistants charged Jon Perry with being subject to undisclosed discipline by a licensing board in another state in February. While the details of the Iowa board's charges were redacted from public view, in New Mexico, the allegations were made public.

According to reports from the New Mexico Board of Medicine, Mr. Perry has been under investigation since February 2020. The report said there was credible evidence that Mr. Perry grabbed a female patient in a sexual manner, told her she should have his child and said he was cheating on his wife because she couldn't satisfy his needs, among other accusations.

The board launched a second investigation in July 2020 when another patient alleged Mr. Perry said he wanted to have sex with her in his office and encouraged her to leave her husband so they could be together, among other allegations.

Mr. Perry deactivated his New Mexico medical license in January 2021 at the board's request. In April 2021, he agreed to surrender his New Mexico license and refrain from applying for a new license in that state.