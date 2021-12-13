New Mexico House OKs legislation letting independent physicians work in hospitals

The New Mexico House passed an update to medical malpractice law to ensure independent physicians can get the insurance they need to continue working at hospitals after Dec. 31, the Albuquerque Journal reported Dec. 10.

The update was prompted by independent physicians and their medical practices, including Albuquerque-based Southwest Gastroenterology and Southwest Endoscopy, who told legislators that they expected to either close their offices or curtail operations Dec. 31 because of an inability to get insurance.

The groups said payers had raised questions about how to interpret in the new Medical Malpractice Act, set to take effect Jan. 1. According to the Journal, the groups said they won’t be able to secure medical malpractice insurance without technical changes outlined in the proposal.

Payers have allegedly refused to provide reimbursements to some independent physicians and independent outpatient clinics, citing specific language in the act.

The proposal, crafted by a coalition of independent physicians, medical practices and trial lawyers, now heads to the Senate.