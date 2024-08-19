New Jersey physician to pay $300K for Controlled Substances Act violations

A physician in Middletown, N.J., has agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve allegations he did not maintain adequate drug registrations for multiple medical practices he owned or operated, Bucks County Courier Times reported Aug. 16.

Between 2021 and August 2023, Joseph Kepko, DO, allegedly failed to maintain adequate Drug Enforcement Administration registrations at his skincare clinics.

Dr. Kepko also allegedly failed to maintain receiving and dispensing records, failed to perform inventories every two years and allegedly possessed presigned prescriptions.

Along with the settlement, Dr. Kepko agreed to enter a three-year monitoring agreement with the DEA. He must report all patient requests for controlled substances that give rise to suspicion that the patient is engaging in or attempting to engage in illegal drug diversion.