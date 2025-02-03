New Jersey physician, surgery center founder dies at 54

Jarrod Kaufman, MD, chairman of surgery at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood Township, N.J., and founder of Brick (N.J.) Surgery Center has died in a one-vehicle crash at 54, according to a Feb. 1 report from App.

Dr. Kaufman died at the scene of the crash, according to the New Jersey State Police. The crash occurred Jan. 30 at around 7:00 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a Tesla Y traveling north, driven by Dr. Kaufman, veered off the road and into a briar patch.

No further details have been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Dr. Kaufman was a founding member of Premier Surgical in Brick and an accomplished laparoscopic surgeon who advocated for cancer prevention and volunteered with surgical mission teams.

He also served as a clinical assistant professor in the department of surgery at Temple University School of Medicine and was a clinically affiliated faculty member at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.