New Jersey physician admits to selling medication illegally

Warren, N.J.-based podiatrist Joel Lerner, MD, admitted to using his medical license to purchase oncology medications to sell for a profit, the Justice Department.

Dr. Lerner, who also operated a medical supply group purchasing organization, was recruited by a pharmacy owner to purchase expensive prescription drugs, primarily cold-chain biologic infusion medications. The pharmacy owner, who also operated two businesses that distributed prescription drugs, then sold the drugs for the profit, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Dr. Lerner told pharmaceutical manufacturers and authorized distributors he purchased the drugs to treat his patients and that they would not be resold. None of the drugs were administered to his patients. Additionally, to obscure the fact he was illegally buying and selling prescription drugs, Dr. Lerner sold the drugs in the name of his group purchasing organization, the Justice Department said.

Dr. Lerner is scheduled for sentencing July 18.