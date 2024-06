A medical office building in Red Bank, N.J., was evacuated on the afternoon of June 27 after a car crashed into it, according to a June 27 report from Red Bank Green.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. Authorities are still waiting to hear if it is safe for tenants to reenter the building and get back to work, according to the report.

Information about the cause of the crash has not yet been released.