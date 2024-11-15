New Jersey man sentenced for $4M healthcare fraud scheme

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 87 months in prison for defrauding the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund of more than $4 million.

From 2009 to June 2019, Christopher Kraus and his conspirators misappropriated funds through fraudulent vendor payments for purported services, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the Justice Department.

In January 2023, Mr. Kraus's co-conspirators, Harry Pizutelli and Maritza Flores, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and tax evasion.

Mr. Pizutelli, the former manager of the TBI Fund, facilitated fraudulent vendor payments to Ms. Flores and Mr. Kraus by generating and processing fabricated invoices and internal payment vouchers.

Mr. Kraus was convicted in April of 10 criminal charges — including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, five counts of healthcare fraud and four counts of tax evasion.