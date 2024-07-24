New Jersey couple sentenced for impersonating physician, running illegal practice

A New Jersey man and his wife were sentenced in connection with sexually assaulting two women,impersonating a doctor and running an unlicensed medical practice, according to a July 24 report by NBC New York.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos was sentenced to 10 years in prison on July 9. Upon release, Mr. Sibaja-Bolanos must register as a sex offender and will remain on parole for life. Rosa Perez, his wife, was sentenced to three years probation for assisting her husband in the unlicensed practice.

Local prosecutors alleged that in July 2022, Mr. Sibaja-Bolanos, while posing as a physician, sexually assaulted a woman who came to his unlicensed medical practice in Old Bridge, N.J. He also allegedly gave the woman unspecified injections. Weeks later, a second woman came forward alleging that Mr. Sibaja-Bolanos sexually assaulted her and gave her injections multiple times.

Mr. Sibaja-Bolanos was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and third-deree unlicensed practice of medicine and financial facilitation.

Investigators found that Ms. Perez assisted in running the unlicensed medical practice. She was charged with third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine, third-degree conspiracy to commit the unlicensed practice of medicine, and third-degree financial facilitation. She pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to commit the unlicensed practice of medicine charge on Oct. 23, 2023.