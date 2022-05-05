New Jersey ASC turns 25, performed 276K procedures since opening

Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based AtlantiCare Surgery Center is celebrating its 25th birthday, ROI-NJ reported May 5.

The ASC opened April 9, 1997, and performed 657 procedures in its first year, the report said. By its 25th anniversary, the ASC's team had performed 276,714 procedures cumulatively.

"Many of us intuitively knew that healthcare would be moving to settings outside of the hospital," AtlantiCare's President of ASCs Francis Previti, MD, said. "We anticipated the outpatient diagnostic and treatment procedures our community would need and created the building and program around those needs. We've developed best practices, through our flagship center and additional sites, that we've shared with ambulatory surgery centers across the country."