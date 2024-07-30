New Jersey ASC board elects two new members

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers elected two new members to their board of directors, according to a July 30 news release.

Carolina Hauser, administrator of Florham Park & Hanover Endoscopy, and Sarah Malaniak, COO for the Peer Group for Plastic Surgery, are the new board members. Ms. Hauser and Ms. Malaniak have served with the association previously, for six and three years, respectively.

The board also reelected Cori Prisco, RN, DNP and administrator of Hudson Crossing Surgery Center in Fort Lee, N.J, for a second term as vice president. Alene Stewart, RN, was also named treasurer of the board.