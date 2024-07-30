ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

New Jersey ASC board elects two new members

Francesca Mathewes -  

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers  elected  two new members to their board of directors, according to a July 30 news release. 

Carolina Hauser, administrator of Florham Park & Hanover Endoscopy, and Sarah Malaniak, COO for the Peer Group for Plastic Surgery, are the new board members. Ms. Hauser and Ms. Malaniak have served with the association previously, for six and three years, respectively.

The board also reelected Cori Prisco, RN, DNP and administrator of Hudson Crossing Surgery Center in Fort Lee, N.J, for a second term as vice president. Alene Stewart, RN, was also named treasurer of the board.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast