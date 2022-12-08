New Hampshire ASC debuts Da Vinci surgical robot

Elliot 1-Day Surgery & Endoscopy Center in Manchester, N.H., is the first ASC in the state to offer robotic-assisted surgery using the Da Vinci robot, Manchester Ink Link reported Dec. 8.

The center will use the robot for general, gynecological and urological procedures, according to the website. The ASC already offers total joint surgery using the Mako system.

"This new robotic technology was added specifically to help with our patients' care," Daiying Lu, MD, a surgeon at Elliot, told Manchester Ink Link. "The technology is safe, precise and makes it possible to provide a wider range of outpatient surgical options."