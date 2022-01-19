New addition makes Hospital for Endocrine Surgery world's highest-volume endocrine surgery practice

Tampa, Fla.-based Clayman Thyroid Center has moved to the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, also in Tampa.

Clayman Thyroid Center has been in operation for more than five years. The practice accounts for nearly 2,000 thyroid operations annually, making it the highest-volume thyroid cancer referral practice in the nation.

The practice joins surgeons from the Norman Parathyroid Center, Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center and Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. Combined, they are now the highest-volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.

The 75,000-square-foot Hospital for Endocrine Surgery opened Jan. 3. It features eight operating rooms and is the only hospital in the world dedicated to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal cancers and tumors.