Nevada physician charged with illegally distributing drugs from a fake clinic 

A federal trial is underway for physician Chad Hall, DO, who is charged with illegally dealing drugs out of a fake clinic, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Aug. 24.

Dr. Hall is charged with conspiracy and illegal drug distribution as a medical director of the now-closed Henderson, Nev.-based clinic, Detox Solutions, which allegedly treated opioid addicts.

According to the report, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Leavitt said evidence will prove that there were 13 false prescriptions filed under Dr. Hall's name, who was the only person authorized to write prescriptions for the clinic. An undercover source for the FBI also allegedly was given a controlled substance by the clinic's receptionist when posing as an addict.

Dr. Hall's defense lawyer Michael Sanft, however, said the FBI's investigation is incomplete and based on testimonies from former co-defendants who made plea deals with the government.